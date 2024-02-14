TAIWANESE FOUNDATIONS DONATE OVER US $200,000 WORTH OF SUPPLIES

The Taiwanese SimplyHelp Foundation in partnership with another non- profit charity organization in Taiwan donated one 40 ft container and two 20 ft. containers to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The containers include 1-thousand boxes of essentials, 482 rolls of fabric, tables and chairs, working uniforms, new clothes as well as sporting equipment. The distribution of the materials is being done through the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Georgetown on Tuesday, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Fan said the complete donation amounts to 207 thousand US dollars and she was grateful to be partnering with the Minister of National Mobilisation on the project.

” …I will like to extend special thanks to the two foundation for their generosity, it is my great honour to be a part of their kind endeavour…Minister (Brewster) and I will continue our journey to share with those in need” Ambassador Fan said.

The Ambassador also used the opportunity to encourage eligible students to take advantage of the scholarships to Taiwan both undergraduate and postgraduate opportunities.

Ambassador Fan also stressed Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening close with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ” our nations stand together stronger and united”, she affirmed.

Source : API