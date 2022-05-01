Trending
Tamara Gibson appointed chair of St. Lucia’s Carnival Planning Committee

Tamara Gibson appointed Carnival Planning & Management Committe chair

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines high court registrar, Tamara Gibson, was appointed Carnival Planning & Management Committee chair in St Lucia.

Through the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Saint Lucia has continued preparing for its Carnival 2022 celebration.

A mix of national and private events will be featured in the cultural showcase from July 7 to 19.

‘Lucian Carnival,’ as it is known affectionately, will be managed by the Carnival Planning & Management Committee (CPMC), formerly the Carnival Planning & Management Agency (CPMA).

Ms Tamara Gibson, who is familiar with the Carnival climate and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in event management and execution.

Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC) will oversee the music aspect of “Lucian Carnival”, including the Calypso, Soca tents, Calypso and Soca Monarchs.

This Committee was formerly known as the Calypso Management Committee (CMC).

