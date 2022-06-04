TAP Airlines will resume Venezuela flights on June 21

With effect from June 21, TAP will resume regular flights to Caracas, Venezuela, stating that it “intends to serve the large Portuguese community” residing in the country.

According to a statement by TAP, the airline will resume regular flights to Venezuela’s capital on June 21 and has scheduled three special flights between Lisbon and Caracas on April 21 and May 5 and 16.

Tuesdays and Saturdays will see regular flights departing from Lisbon at 12:10 pm and arriving in Caracas at 3:50 pm local time.

From Caracas, connections start at 18:20 and end at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, at 07:25 the next day.

The flights will be operated by the A330neo, which can accommodate 298 passengers.