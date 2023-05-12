TCMP, sole approved provider of overnight moorings in Clifton harbor

Following a recent CSSN allegation of vandalism against a visiting yacht whose mooring line had been severed overnight. Tobago Cays Marine Park has responded.

Lesroy Noel, the Manager of the Tobago Cays Marine Park (TCMP), who is in charge of the moorings at Clifton harbor, says that TCMP is the sole authorized provider of temporary/overnight moorings in Clifton harbor.

Noel stated that their 19 moorings are all identified by plain white balls. Six authorized assistants (“boatboys”) have been chosen and authorized to work as agents for TCMP, and each has personalized boat cards with their names and the TCMP emblem.

Captains, according to Noel, can choose any available assistant, any open mooring, and use these assistance to tie up if they so wish. Anchoring is another free option.

The charge for using a TCMP mooring is $60ECD for 24 hours. Payment for a TCMP mooring should be made solely to a uniformed TCMP ranger who will visit the vessel and collect the card. TCMP then pays $20ECD of each $60ECD daily charge to the helper listed on the collected card.

The TCMP appreciates user input on their moorings and the performance of their authorized assistants. You can visit the TCMP office ashore from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., where they collect cards and receive payment.

Private moorings in the anchorage may occasionally be available and given on a freelance basis by designated assistants or others. TCMP provides no management or control over this type of entrepreneurial activity, and no fees are paid to TCMP.

