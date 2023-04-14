Tech students give Thompson Home residents fruit baskets

Thompson Home residents receive fruit baskets from Technical College students

Residents at the Thompson Home in Richmond Hill, Kingstown, received a fruit basket from a group of college students on Friday, April 7.

Members of the Inter-School and College Christian Fellowship (ISCCF), the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE), and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) provided the donation.

Jolesiia Pope, President of the DTVE ISCCF, and member Rackiem Defreitas offered fruit baskets as a gesture of love to the elderly.

Pope expressed her hope that the home’s senior inhabitants sensed their affection, and that the group was glad to make them feel special on “Good” Friday.

Pope emphasized that having outreach/mission programs to spread Jesus’ love is part of the ISCCF’s mandate.

After a long hiatus, the ISCCF’s DTVE branch was reactivated in 2022.