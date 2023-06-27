Temporary Interruption in Pharmacy Services at Gros-Islet Polyclinic

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs advises of an interruption in Pharmacy services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June, 2023.
Patients seeking pharmacy services during this period can do so at the following Wellness Centres;
Wellness Centre Dates
Babonneau Wellness Centre Wednesday, 28 June 2023
Fond Assou Wellness Centre Thursday, 29 June 2023
La-Clery Wellness Centre Friday, 30 June 2023
Castries Wellness Centre Monday to Friday
Pharmacy Services at the Gros-Islet Polyclinic will be restored on Monday July 3, 2023.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs apologizes for any inconveniences caused during this time.