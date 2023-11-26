Texas woman found dead on cruise ship near Bimini island, Bahamas

US tourist found dead on cruise ship near The Bahamas

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is looking into the death of a cruise ship passenger near Bimini Island.

The woman, from Fairview Road in Bartlesville, Texas, was discovered unresponsive in a stateroom by her roommate on November 23 while the cruise ship was sailing international waters, according to police.

The woman was evaluated by the cruise ship’s doctor, who pronounced her dead.

An autopsy will be performed to identify her cause of death, according to police.