Thailand gov’t issues order declaring cannabis smoke a public nuisance

Thailand Public Health Ministry has declared smoke and the odour of marijuana and hemp a public nuisance in an announcement published in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement, which invoked Section 25 (5) of the Public Health Act, was published on Monday (June 13) and took effect the following day.

The Public Health Ministry had earlier explained that the announcement was aimed at allowing the authorities to order people to stop smoking cannabis and/or hemp as their smoke and odour could affect public health.

Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said officials could take action on their own without waiting for complaints.

The announcement defines cannabis and hemp and it was signed by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha.

The announcement reasoned that the inappropriate use of cannabis and hemp for recreation or other purposes rather than for medical purpose would affect people’s lives and health.

The announcement added that the fine particles in the smoke from the plants could penetrate human lungs and cause respiratory sicknesses, such as asthma and bronchitis as well as lung diseases.

As a result, the ministry said it had to issue the announcement to protect the public from the smoke and odour of marijuana and hemp.