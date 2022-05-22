The 17 Safest Islands in the Caribbean in 2022

The last thing anyone wants while on vacation is to fall victim to criminal activity, so if you’re thinking of visiting an island in the Caribbean, you’ll want to choose an island with a low crime rate.

Without further ado, let’s explore the safest islands in the Caribbean!

1. St. Barts

The French-owned island of St. Barts (Saint-Barthélemy) is incredibly safe, with a zero-percent murder rate and a below-average property and violent crime rate. Much of this stems from the fact that St. Barts is almost exclusively designed to cater to the needs of high-income visitors.

Sun exposure and mosquitoes pose more significant risks to visitors than local criminals, making St. Barts an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy a crime-free experience in the Caribbean.

However, this island is one of the priciest, with the average per-night hotel room rate averaging more than $200 per night. In fact, many of the safest islands in the Caribbean have a higher-than-average cost of living, including Anguilla.

2. Anguilla

The U.S. Department of State rates Anguilla as one of the safest destinations in the Caribbean, with a threat level of one (the lowest possible number).

While petty theft does occur, visitors who leave their valuables at home (or in their hotel room) aren’t likely to fall victim to this crime. But like St. Barts, Anguilla is a relatively costly Caribbean destination.

The average hotel room on this island costs about $250, and living expenses (groceries, rent, utilities) are higher than in other Caribbean territories and nations.

Fortunately, you can keep travel costs low by purchasing groceries (instead of dining out at restaurants) and visiting during the off-peak months (typically June to August).

3. The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands has some of the strictest gun laws of any Caribbean territory or nation. For example, fewer than 1,000 licensed gun owners live in the Cayman Islands (and more than 65,000 residents).

This lack of firearms makes the trio of islands that comprise the Cayman Islands some of the safest in the Caribbean Sea.

While property crime (like theft) is somewhat common due to the high number of international visitors, violent crimes, corruption, and drug-related crimes are far more uncommon.

Still, the Cayman Islands attracts wealthy travelers, making it one of the most expensive Caribbean destinations. For example, a standard hotel room in a three-star hotel in Grand Cayman (the largest of the Cayman Islands) goes for between $120 and $250 per night.

4. The Virgin Islands

If you’re planning on visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands or the British Virgin Islands, you’ll be glad to know that the most common type of crime is petty theft.

As such, staying safe during your visit is often as simple as leaving your most expensive items at home and avoiding crowded areas. Unfortunately, sexual assault does occur, and women can experience sexual harassment.

Women looking to avoid this issue when visiting the Virgin Islands may want to travel as part of a group. Visiting with a spouse can also help lower your risk of sexual assault.

5. St. Lucia

Generally, the most significant safety threat to visitors is inclement weather. For this reason, travelers will want to avoid visiting St. Lucia during the late summer and fall, especially from August through November.

It’s also worth noting that St. Lucia is one of several Caribbean countries that has outlawed same-sex relationships between men and women. As a result, LGBTQ+ visitors may want to be cautious when visiting St. Lucia and avoid displaying signs of physical affection when in public areas.

6. Martinique

While petty theft occurs fairly regularly (especially in Fort-de-France), visitors can lower their risks of being accosted by thieves by leaving high-priced possessions at home, avoiding large crowds, and only traveling throughout the island during the daytime.

ATM fraud is also a relatively common issue. If possible, pay for your hotel room online before arriving and use Euros (the most widely accepted form of cash in Martinique) to pay for food and activities while visiting.

7. Montserrat

This low number of annual visitors also makes Montserrat far safer than popular destinations like the Bahamas. As a result, violent crimes are comparatively low, with the most common crimes typically involving property theft.

However, this island is home to an active volcano (Soufrière Hills). As such, visitors should be prepared to flee Montserrat in the event of an eruption.

8. Grenada

Because this island averages about 200,000 visitors each year, opportunistic criminals are comparatively rare, as opportunities to steal from tourists are scarce. Still, walking alone late at night is discouraged.

It’s also wise to dress casually and avoid wearing expensive jewelry. These simple safety precautions can significantly reduce the risk of being targeted by thieves.

9. Turks and Caicos

These islands are sparsely inhabited, though Providenciales (the primary tourist destination in Turks and Caicos) has a population of about 57,000. Because most visitors arrive in Turks and Caicos via Providenciales, the highest level of petty crime occurs on this main hub island.

In addition, due to the spread-out nature of this territory, access to healthcare and police services is limited, which also contributes to crime rates.

If you plan on visiting Turks and Caicos, you’ll want to avoid leaving your resort or hotel during the night. It’s also an excellent idea to book a room at a popular hotel instead of staying in a remote villa or cabin.

10. Guadeloupe

It’s also a comparatively safe tropical destination, with petty theft as the primary source of crime.

Travelers are encouraged to practice standard safety precautions, such as not walking alone at night, avoiding isolated areas, and keeping documents locked away. Visitors may also want to avoid residential areas, as some locals aren’t particularly fond of curious tourists.

11. St. Maarten

Most travelers staying in St. Maarten won’t be affected by this issue, especially when staying at reputable resorts and avoiding night time excursions. Still, petty theft and drug dealing are potential issues for visitors, so you’ll want to stay alert and avoid remote residential areas.

12. St. Kitts and Nevis

But LGBTQ+ visitors may want to avoid displays of physical affection when in public areas.

St. Kitts and Nevis are part of the Caribbean nations that have outlawed homosexual relations. While tourists are unlikely to be arrested by police, locals may harass or violently assault homosexual couples.

13. Barbados

Petty theft is the most common type of crime that visitors encounter, though drug dealers have also been known to harass tourists.

Traveling in groups and avoiding nighttime excursions is an excellent way to prevent these issues. Being alert and avoiding overly crowded areas can also help lower your risk of being robbed.

It’s also worth noting that homosexuality is illegal in Barbados, so LGBTQ+ visitors may need to take extra precautions before visiting (or avoid Barbados altogether).

14. Roatán

It’s also one of the most peaceful islands in the Caribbean, typically only receiving about 1 million visitors each year. This might seem like a high number, but it’s crucial to remember that other islands see millions of visitors annually.

Petty theft is the most common type of crime in Roatán. Therefore, visitors are encouraged to stay in touristic centers, particularly after nightfall. Remaining alert and dressing casually can also help you avoid criminal activity during your stay in Roatán.

15. Antigua and Barbuda

But they’re also more prone to crime than other Caribbean islands. Drug dealing and corruption are significant problems in this country, and some areas can be dangerous for travelers.

Petty crime levels are moderate, and visitors are encouraged to keep their valuables locked in a hotel safe. It’s also wise to avoid wearing jewelry and luxurious accessories, and you’ll likely want to minimize the amount of cash you keep on you.

16. The Dominican Republic

Resort areas tend to be the safest spots for visitors, but armed robbery and sexual assault are significant concerns within the nation’s most populated urban areas, including Santo Domingo.

As a result, visitors will want to avoid visiting crowded areas far from tourist-friendly resorts. It’s also an excellent idea to leave precious jewelry or luxury clothing at home before visiting the Dominican Republic.

These items are attractive to thieves and could potentially increase your risk of being robbed or violently assaulted.

The U.S. Department of State currently lists the Dominican Republic as a Level 2 destination, making it slightly more dangerous than other Caribbean islands.

17. The Bahamas

Petty theft is widespread in the Bahamas, especially near crowded tourist hotspots and major cities (like Nassau). Unfortunately, violent crime is also common in Nassau, particularly in the Over-the-Hill community.

To stay safe while visiting the Bahamas, you’ll want to avoid walking around at night (especially if you’re alone), choose reputable water sports equipment providers, and remain alert when exploring crowded areas.

The U.S. Department of State lists the Bahamas as a Level 2 destination, making it officially safer than some Caribbean islands (including Jamaica).