The Bahamas government plans to renew its hurricane insurance coverage

Despite two disturbances potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Bahamas government is planning to renew the parametric insurance provided by the Cayman Islands’ Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF).

A persistent system of inclement and wet weather is forecast for the Northwest and Central Bahamas, and one of the systems is moving in a northeasterly direction and will pass near the Northwest Bahamas on Friday night.

In his remarks during the budget debate, Phillip Davis said that his administration had agreed “to renew our insurance with CCRIF subject to their coming to reassess the assumptions that they have now concluded are incorrect, and we hope to have a more reasonable response to risks and triggers for claims.”

The CCRIF paid out almost US$13 million following Hurricane Dorian’s passage, half of which was paid to the government within seven days and the remainder within 14 days.

Besides using the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) contingent line of credit, the government also used its own contingency funds to deal with the aftereffects of the Category 5 storm, which caused US $3.4 billion in damages, or 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).