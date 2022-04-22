The CARICOM Reparations Agenda forges ahead

Recent meetings of the CARICOM Reparations Commission in Barbados discussed plans for the next phase of advocacy for reparatory justice for Native Genocide and Slavery.

Alliances and partnerships will be built with African civil society organizations, the National African American Reparations Commission; the newly established United Nations Permanent Forum of People of African Descent will be worked with; a series of public education events will be held and efforts will be made to advance the claim through intergovernmental bodies, especially the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU).