The CCJ reserves its ruling in the Guyana election petition case

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Tuesday reserved its ruling on whether Guyana’s Court of Appeal can hear and determine an appeal surrounding the dismissal of the Election Petition 99 of 2020.

Petition 99, which challenged the final elections results declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on August 2, 2020, was nullified on the grounds of non-compliance of service on the second named respondent, former president David Granger.

Justice Jacob Witt, speaking on behalf of the five-member panel of the CCJ that heard the submissions, said “we will have to consider them of course and as soon as we are ready to give the decision, we will do so.

“You will be notified when that is the case,” he told the lawyers in the case in which the Attorney General of Guyana versus Monica Thomas, Brennan Joette, Natasha Nurse and 12 others as well as Bharrat jagdeo versus Thomas, Joette, Nurse and 12 others.

The CCJ is Guyana’s highest and final court.

On December 21, last year, the Guyana Court of Appeal by a 2-1 majority ruling said it had the jurisdiction to entertain an appeal challenging acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s decision to dismiss the petition, on the grounds of late service, non-service, or improper service.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory both agreed that the court had the jurisdiction to hear and determine the appeal that was filed. But Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud disagreed, indicating that the applicants, Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse, had no right to appeal, since there was no final decision by the Chief Justice who had dismissed the application on January 18, 2021, on the grounds of serious non-compliance.

At the time, the matter was still before the High Court and Justice Persaud also ruled that the Full Court of the High Court does not have jurisdiction to entertain the appeal, and, therefore, ruled that the appeal be dismissed.

Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, SC and Vice-President Jagdeo as the general secretary of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) are the applicants in the case. They are contending that the appeal is a matter of public interest and national importance as it touches and concerns matters related to the controversial 2020 general and regional elections.

The attorneys for the coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) that lost the elections, contend that the Chief Justice erred in law, and misdirected herself when she misapplied the doctrine of strict compliance by holding that such compliance is related to the contents of the Affidavit of Service, instead of the filing of the Affidavit of Service in a timely manner.

Earlier, Justice Wit expressed his disappointment at the slow pace at which election petitions are being dealt with in Guyana, even as he acknowledged that the issue is not confined to Guyana alone.

Justice Wit said the system in Guyana seems to be more comfortable punishing litigants for a few days of late service but has not shown the same urgency to hear the substantive matter contained in the petitions.

“So the system is very eager to punish, let’s say a few days delay in service because that is what we are talking about. But then we are now two years after that election, that one petition that was allowed to continue is still somewhere, and Guyana is not the only country where this happens,” Justice Wit said, adding that election petitions cases are of importance and should be dealt with quickly.

“It would seem, that when I read these cases they take an awfully long time, so what about the urgency to deal with these things quickly, we all understand why these things are necessary, but in practice, there doesn’t seem to be that urgency,” Justice Wit said.

But Nandlall said the executive has no control over the judiciary and therefore he could not say what is accounting for the delay to hear and determine the elections petition.

“Your honour you are possibly far better places than I am, to speak to the alacrity to which the judiciary must work. We are prepared every day and night to go to court and perhaps the pinnacle court should help us move the process along, but that is beyond the realm of the executive,” the Attorney General said.