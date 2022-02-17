The Dominican Republic suspends all COVID-19 restrictions

The Dominican Republic on Wednesday immediately suspended all COVID-19 restrictive measures.

See full speech by Abinader below.

Dear Dominican people,

I want to address all of you today, on the anniversary of our National Vaccination Plan. The first year of a great collective victory, in which Dominicans were an example for the world.

This plan has been a success and therefore, we must congratulate ourselves on the responsibility we have always shown and on the sacrifices we have had to make during these two years of pandemic.

The government did what it had to do to protect our people and time has proved us right in our actions against the pandemic. We got at the forefront, bet on hiring the widest variety of vaccines, applied novel treatments and were among the first in the world to propose a third dose, despite the little faith of a few.

Thanks to the doctors, nurses and all health personnel; thanks to our military and police; thanks to the businessmen who provided human and economic resources for the cause; and thanks, above all, to the millions of Dominicans who complied with the measures and came to get vaccinated. Thanks to all this we have overcome the worst of the pandemic: today daily infections and the last four weeks are in sharp decline, we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world and a very low hospital occupancy.

This is a collective success and a goal achieved. Therefore, I announce that from today ALL restrictive measures imposed by COVID-19 are suspended.

Measures such as the use of the mask, the need to present the vaccination card to access all places, or restrictions in public spaces, today, are the individual responsibility of each and every one of us. After this long battle, we begin to regain freedom.

The country deserves and needs an emotional recovery and leaves behind the measures we had to impose for a time that is over.

From now on, we will all have to take care of ourselves, responsibly, but without restrictions.