The mindset of a litterbug

Andrew: Babes, I think we should try and work things out to save our relationship. Can we go to the park and have a conversation?

Susan: Let’s go.

Andrew: Susan, what happened last month why you moved out and went to stay with your mom?

Susan: This is exactly why I moved out. You are eating a pelau lunch and instead of disposing your pelau container in the garbage, you throw it on the ground. Don’t you know when you throw garbage on the ground, you are feeding rats, flies, and cockroaches and during the rainy season the food container can be a habitat for mosquitoes. Last year, you had to go to the doctor because a rat bit your big toe in this same park. Wake up and smell the coffee, you are feeding rats, hence the reason why they are biting you.

Andrew: If I don’t litter, the Sanitation Workers will not have any work to do.

Susan: Something is seriously wrong with you. At home, you usually throw all your garbage on the ground. I am the person who has to put all your garbage in the garbage bin. Sanitation Workers are not responsible for cleaning our house. Why do you litter in the house? I am not going to have any relationship with a litterbug and a hoarder. I gone.