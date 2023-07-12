The New ECCB Website Is Here

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Launches New Website

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website.

The main objective of the website upgrade was to create a more user-friendly and interactive tool which can be used across all platforms and devices.

In commenting on the launch, the ECCB Governor, Timothy N.J. Antoine remarked: “Our website is the Bank’s primary portal to the world. As we continue to celebrate our 40th anniversary, we are pleased to launch this new website. Our aim is to make the work of the Bank and all of its services and products more responsive and accessible to our stakeholders. We hope users will enjoy the look and feel of the new website and will find it easy to navigate and highly useful. At ECCB, we believe that feedback is a gift so we encourage users to take the time to share their experience and let us know how we could make it even better.”

The ECCB worked closely with the website development firm, Netclues Inc, to redesign the site making it more eye-catching and easier for users to locate information. Additionally, the new website includes a statistics module which provides current data on all eight ECCB member countries and allows visitors to interact with the data to produce tables, charts and graphs as needed. Visitors will also be able to subscribe to receive new content and updates from the Bank.

The ECCB invites the public to visit its new website at www.eccb-centralbank.org to keep up to date with the Bank’s latest news and initiatives.