The NSC receives machinery to maintain playing fields throughout SVG

SVG CONSUL GENERAL RECEIVES MACHINERY FOR THE NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL

Dr. Christopher Stange, Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Northern Ireland, was presented with four brand new commercial pieces of machinery valued at £5,000 (EC$16,500.00) for the National Sports Council to maintain the playing fields throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The equipment included two petrol commercial self-propelled lawnmowers and two petrol commercial trimmers donated by Bryan Hynds Garden Machinery Ltd. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade provided the support due to the continuous strain on current machinery and the necessity to replace aged equipment.

“Thank you to all our donors: Bryan Hynds Garden Machinery Ltd, Kestrel Liner Agencies, Clarksons Port Services, and SFG Forwarding Ltd for assisting us in acquiring and shipping this much needed equipment,” said Consul General Dr Stange.

The National Sports Council is in charge of maintaining Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ 50 playing grounds. These sports fields play an important role in community, sports, and health development, all of which are government priority.”

The equipment was officially handed over at the Arnos Vale Playing Field on Friday, June 9, 2023. Hon. Frederick Stephenson and other high-ranking authorities expressed their appreciation for the contribution made to the growth of sport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : API