The Queen is looking to ‘misstep-free’ stalwart royals

According to DailyMail, a royal branding expert claims that Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne will bolster the monarchy’s image after William and Kate’s Caribbean tour.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge encountered tensions during their eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

Following the criticism, Her Majesty is reportedly turning to ‘relatively scandal-free royals to drum up support for the Royal Family ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.

The no-nonsense Princess Anne is consistently one of the most hardworking members of the royal family despite being five years over the official retirement age.

Her Royal Highness recently made an official visit to Sydney and Papua New Guinea to honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Anne Laurence, 71, who travelled with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 67, impressed royal aides with her sense of duty, attending 20 engagements in four days.

In the meantime, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines later this month.

The Queen’s favourite royal, Sophie, will travel with her husband Prince Edward, and reportedly aims to learn from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘mistakes’ on their Caribbean tour.

In The Telegraph, royal reporter Victoria Ward wrote: “Palace officials have been carefully studying the Wessexes’ itinerary ahead of their trip this month to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following criticism regarding the ‘colonial-era’ optics of their tour, many have called for an end to similar overseas trips by members of the royal family.

According to Roya Nikkhah, Sunday Times Royal Editor, the tour led to a rethinking of future overseas visits by the royal family.

“I think it will definitely spark a rethink”, she said on BBC Radio 4 Today, adding that “I know William thought long and carefully about certain things before the tour even began.”

Clearly, there have been a few blunders. On Saturday night, he made a statement stating that he takes that on the chin and wants to look at things differently.

If you ask her if she felt there would be fewer trips overseas in the future, she responds: “I think that’s definitely the case, and that’s very much a legacy I suppose of the Queen, who has served as head of the Commonwealth for so long and is the most travelled monarch in modern times.”

‘I think we will see fewer tours to places where the younger royals feel they can have a significant impact, and not just because they have to,’ says Spencer.