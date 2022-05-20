The St Mark Women Graduate from UNDP (WOW) Programme

The Honourable Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment along with the UNDP’s Women Of Worth (WOW) programme, hosted a graduation ceremony for twenty five women in the St Mark’s Women in Action programme. The graduation is the culmination of a one month development programme spearheaded by the Minister, which embarked on a multi dimensional pilot programme specifically created for women over 35 who are underemployed or unemployed.

The training included entrepreneurial development and a curriculum that focused on team building, service education and soft project management skills. The graduates also received seed funding for white goods that will help them start up or enhance their businesses.

Minister Modeste Curwen advised that, “The WOW programme is funded by UNDP and is instrumental in providing access to much needed training so that these women, the backbone of our communities, can become financially independent and economically empowered, leading to sustainable livelihoods.” She added, “We saw that there was a wealth of talent where the only thing lacking was a formal training programme and the knowledge that someone believed in them, and of course we can’t forget some seed funding. These ladies have now been given the opportunity to grow and sustain successful businesses, which can redefine the future for not only them and their families but also for our wider community. We are immensely proud of how seriously they have approached the opportunity and we are confident of the success of their businesses.”

The WOW project intends to collaborate with other women’s organisations in Grenada and lobby other communities to implement similar projects.