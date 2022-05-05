The US resumes limited visa processing in Cuba after four years

More than four years after ceasing consular services on the island amid a hardening of relations, the US Embassy in Havana has resumed issuing visas to Cubans, though on a limited basis. The resumption of emigration occurs as the number of Cubans trying to emigrate illegally to the United States increases.

According to The Associated Press, State Department officials will for now only process visa requests from Cubans who are parents of US citizens, a category known as IR-5, and the Biden administration will in the future evaluate expanding the services to other Cubans.

The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said the US government decided to process only visa requests from this group because of “the unique age, health, and mobility challenges for this category of applicants.”

All other applicants should apply for visas through the US Embassy in Guyana, as they have since 2018 when former President Donald Trump withdrew embassy staff from Havana.

US embassy operations in Cuba began to be reduced in 2017 following reports of unexplained health problems among some employees, which became known as the “Havana Syndrome” and was a major issue during the Trump administration.