The view from Fort Hamilton is breathtaking

You can clear your head and get away from the smog of city life and high rise buildings. How? That’s easy. Visit Bequia and head directly for Fort Hamilton.

Before we go any further, just a reminder Bequia is not for everyone; you have to step out and be adventurous to make the most of your time.

Fort Hamilton is not what you think, though, there are hardly any cannons, and the barracks no longer remains; what Fort Hamilton is ideal for is its view, and that is why I started by saying its a place to relax your mind.

The ruins of Fort Hamilton is located at the northern end of Admiralty Bay in Port Elizabeth.