The world’s largest cruise ship heads straight for the scrapyard

In a bleak financial and maritime saga, the nearly-completed mega cruise ship Global Dream II, the world’s largest cruise ship, will never take to the high seas, and instead will be scrapped — because its builder ran out of cash, and no one wants to buy it, The Guardian reports.

Once destined to each hold 9,000 seaward travellers, Global Dream II and its sister ship, Global Dream, would together have been the top record-holders for largest cruise ship by passenger capacity, and sixth in the world by size.

But those dreams were shattered when German shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy back in January of this year, and lacking the funds to finish the colossal cruiseliner themselves, the company sought a buyer for the hulking vessel.

Alas, there were no takers, and now the company is forced to throw the boat out with the bathwater. MV Werften reportedly sold its facilities to a German naval unit, which according to Guardian will now use the establishment to build military ships — but unfortunately, since Global Dreams II isn’t outfitted for war, the 260,000-ton boat will be removed from the marina and sold as scrap metal.

Ghost Ships

Looming in the background of the story is that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on the cruise market.

Once a popular vacation of choice for those seeking open seas and all-you-can-eat buffets, the passenger ships became nightmare central during the initial waves of the pandemic, and have since had to juggle a number of coronavirus-related restrictions, shutdowns, and staffing shortages. Stocks continue to fall, and companies — like MV Werften — are struggling to get cruise enthusiasts back onboard.

If there is a silver lining for the industry to hang onto, Global Dream I is reportedly safe from the scrapyard. For now.