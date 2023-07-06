Download Our App
Thursday, July 6

This Weekend set to be a ‘Wet’ one as tropical wave approaches SVG

Press Release
Caribbean told to brace for wetter than normal seasonal rainfall

Patches of low level clouds will move across the island chain tonight and Thursday, resulting in the alternating of fair to cloudy conditions and brief sporadic showers as mid-levels remain dry across the island chain.

The chance of showers increases during Thursday night with a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. Model guidance indicates a gradual increase in moisture as Friday progresses, with scattered moderate showers into Saturday and possible isolated thunderstorms as a tropical wave affects the islands.

Winds will blow generally from the east north east (ENE) at 20km/h-30 km/h, veering to east south east (ESE) from Friday evening. Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m – 2.0m. Haze intrusion will continue to linger, and will thin out into the weekend.

Source :
Met Office
