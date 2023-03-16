Thomas Anthony appointed CEO of Grenada CBI Unit

Richard W. Duncan, OBE, Chairman of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee, announced today that Thomas Anthony, a Citizenship by Investment Consultant, will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada CBI Unit on April 3, 2023.

Thomas Anthony was a commercial, retail, and investment banker for 26 years in Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Miami, USA. He worked in the Banking and Financial Securities sectors in those places.

Thomas was a Financial Advisor, Portfolio Manager, Loans Manager, Debt Recovery Manager, Investment Manager, and Wealth Manager, among other jobs.