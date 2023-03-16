ADVERT
Thursday, March 16

Thomas Anthony appointed CEO of Grenada CBI Unit

Press Release
Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada CBI Unit, Thomas Anthony

Richard W. Duncan, OBE, Chairman of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee, announced today that Thomas Anthony, a Citizenship by Investment Consultant, will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada CBI Unit on April 3, 2023.

Thomas Anthony was a commercial, retail, and investment banker for 26 years in Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Miami, USA. He worked in the Banking and Financial Securities sectors in those places.

Thomas was a Financial Advisor, Portfolio Manager, Loans Manager, Debt Recovery Manager, Investment Manager, and Wealth Manager, among other jobs.

