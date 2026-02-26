Gonsalves cries ‘tsunami of complaints’ against new govt cuts, firings

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday said he has been receiving a “tsunami of complaints” and a “mountain of complaints” over the last several weeks, specifically from poor and working-class citizens who feel targeted or abandoned by the new administration.

His assessment on Wednesday covered three primary areas of concern including, Reduced Welfare Assistance, Unfair Labour Practices and Mistreatment of Government Employees.

Gonsalves said that those seeking help from ministries responsible for welfare and family assistance are being systematically turned away with reports of public employees mockingly telling those in need that “Santa Claus is not in power anymore,” implying that the previous government’s social safety nets have been dismantled.

Specific forms of assistance including help with rent, food, medical bills, and housing repairs have allegedly “gone by the board”.

Gonsalves highlighted that even the sick and elderly are being denied care, which he describes as a lack of “public morality”, Furthermore, he claims the government is actively trimming the lists of those eligible for monthly public assistance.

A significant portion of the complaints involves the firing and displacement of workers across various sectors.

Gonsalves stated that workers in government-controlled state enterprises are being fired, particularly those perceived as “Labor Party people”.

“Young people, who were allegedly promised jobs within 60 days of the election, are instead discovering those promises were a “fleeting illusion” as they witness others being terminated”.

Gonsalves cites complaints from street vendors who are being “unfairly treated” as the new administration seeks to clear the streets completely, contrasting this with his own previous policy of maintaining “order with good sense”.

The Opposition Leader describes a “tsunami of complaints” specifically from public servants, teachers, nurses, and police officers who report being bullied and threatened on the job,.

Employees are reportedly being threatened with transfers and “unspecified disciplinary actions” by individuals aligned with the NDP, he said

In response to these threats, the Gonsalves reminded established public servants that they are appointed by independent commissions (such as the Public Service Commission) and cannot be fired or punished without following strict legal procedures.

He encouraged them to “stand up” and promises that legal representation will be provided for those facing such pressure.

The Opposition Leader views these actions as a form of “triumphalism” and political discrimination intended to squeeze out supporters of the previous administration.

To address these issues, Gonsalves mentioned that the ULP has established “People’s Defense Committees” within communities to document these grievances and provide support to those affected.