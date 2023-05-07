Three Caribbean nationals apprehended at sea with 901 pounds of cocaine

Three Caribbean nationals have been arrested in connection with a drug seizure involving 901 pounds of cocaine north of Puerto Rico.

The three are Dominican Republic nationals facing federal charges, according to the US Coast Guard.

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Aboard a Vessel Subject to US Jurisdiction is one of the charges.

During a Saturday night patrol, the pilots of a Coast Guard maritime patrol aircraft discovered a suspect go-fast vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico, according to the Coast Guard.

The cutter, Joseph Napier, pursued and halted the 30-foot blue and white go-fast boat, caught the three guys, and collected 12 bundles of suspected cocaine.

The cocaine was unloaded in San Juan on Wednesday by the Joseph Napier crew and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents.