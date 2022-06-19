ADVERT
Three Guyanese – Americans die in Ozone Park house fire, Queens

Editorial Staff
Third Body Discovered in Charred Queens Home Burned in Block Fire: FDNY

The bodies of three Guyanese – Americans have been recovered from the Queen’s residence where a fast-moving fire burned a total of five private dwellings Friday afternoon, FDNY said.

The fire prompted a 5-alarm response from the FDNY, who responded to the Ozone Park structures on 125th Street around 2:30 p.m. The initial fire spread due to strong winds, damaging at least four neighbouring structures within a couple of hours.

Hours after the fire was put under control, police confirmed that two people had died in the inferno. FDNY officials confirmed a third body had been discovered.

The ages of the known victims who died were not immediately known. At least two of the victims were found in a basement apartment of the home where the fire started.

Source :
NBC News
