Three Guyanese – Americans die in Ozone Park house fire, Queens

The bodies of three Guyanese – Americans have been recovered from the Queen’s residence where a fast-moving fire burned a total of five private dwellings Friday afternoon, FDNY said.

The fire prompted a 5-alarm response from the FDNY, who responded to the Ozone Park structures on 125th Street around 2:30 p.m. The initial fire spread due to strong winds, damaging at least four neighbouring structures within a couple of hours.

Hours after the fire was put under control, police confirmed that two people had died in the inferno. FDNY officials confirmed a third body had been discovered.

The ages of the known victims who died were not immediately known. At least two of the victims were found in a basement apartment of the home where the fire started.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 5-alarm fire at 104-18 125 Street in Queens.