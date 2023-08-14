3 Vincentian students awarded Chevening-Scholarships for study in the UK

The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced yesterday by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event for all Scholars held in Barbados and in High Commission offices in the Eastern Caribbean.

The full list of 15 awardees for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean includes three Vincentians. They are, André Browne ,MSc in Cyber Security Management, University of Warwick. Tahj Marksman, MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management, University of Leeds. Alicia Medica, MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy,

Cardiff University.

Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 can be found at www.chevening.org. The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.