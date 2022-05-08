The world has been trying to track aliens or extraterrestrials for years. The existence of aliens has been the subject of many studies and projects. However, we still don’t have absolute proof that aliens exist, but NASA hopes to prove otherwise. Scientists at NASA intend to send naked pictures of humans into space in order to attract aliens.

The NASA scientists hope that a connection can be established with an extraterrestrial by sending a pixelated illustration of a naked man and woman. The illustration that the NASA plan to send into space was revealed in a study that is part of a project called the “Beacon in the Galaxy” (BITG). The project’s main aim to send a message to the aliens or other life forms and establish any connection with them.

According to the study, “an updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy. The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface.”