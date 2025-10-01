Toastmasters celebrate club’s 17th anniversary milestone

Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club Celebrates its 17th Anniversary



“From Vision To Victory: 17 Years Of Championing Success!” This is the 17th anniversary theme for celebration of the Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.

Upon its establishment on the 22nd of October 2008, one of the club’s visions was to build a cadre of quality Toastmasters. Over the years this vision has materialized. Especially, as some members attained the Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award, which represents the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters, and less than 1% of all Toastmasters ever achieve their DTM award. The club’s seven Distinguished Toastmasters are Jo Thomas-Elliott, Kenneth Onu, Monica Thomas-Woodley, Nigel Scott, Tamira Browne, Wendie Edwards-Wilson and Jacqui English-Jacobs.



The Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club celebrates its victorious 17th anniversary throughout October with activities such as: a beach picnic, games evening, and impromptu olympics. Also, the club aims to resume in-person meetings, with its inaugural hybrid club meeting on October 16th. Since club meetings have transitioned to Zoom with the onset of Covid-19.

Besides, the club recognizes one of its victorious trailblazing pioneers. Toastmaster Anika Stapleton was the first Vincentian to win the Caribbean Toastmasters International Speech Contest. And she was the first regional Toastmaster to compete at the International level in USA.



During the executive’s social, the club’s president Jacqui English-Jacobs encouraged club officers to pursue goals for their love of the club. The additional executive members are Vice President Education Shaquille Lewis, Vice President Membership Alicia Kirby, Vice President Public Relations Janeel King, Secretary Trackera Davis-Hamilton, Treasurer Leanna Laidlow, and Sergeant at Arms Elaine Forbes-Daisley.



An invitation is conveyed by the club to interested persons, to join in its anniversary celebration. The Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club is one of three Toastmasters clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, that is a part of the global network of Toastmasters International, which builds leadership and communication skills. Presently it meets via Zoom, on the first and third Thursdays at 6 p.m.