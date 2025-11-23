I wonder how Ralph feels now to see that Dr Friday now has the command of the people of SVG that he had in 2001.

Dr Friday has evolved in confidence and in his ability to meet the people. I had hinted 5 yrs ago to the Doc that he hadn’t crossed the political, cultural and generational border that existed between him and many Vincentians.

I know that he might have been offended by me saying so bluntly, but I meant no harm. Today, I can see that he has learnt and matured by leaps and bounds and is truly ready to enact and champion the change in this land we love so much.

Presently, we have a lot of work to be done, but the first major task is to win resoundingly the next general elections on 27th November.

Strategically, now is the moment where it is expected that politicians come to the electorates and humble themselves and “beg (literally) the electorate to vote for them.” THIS IS LITERALLY BEGGING. PLEASE VOTE FOR THE NDP. IN HUMAN PSYCHOLOGY THE PEOPLE NOW BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE YOUR TRUE EMPLOYERS.

The next hurdle is to capture the undecided voters and the swing voters. These voting blocks, especially the swing voters, have to be given the certainty or assurance that if they jump ship, they will be accepted with open arms with no hostility or animosity.

These are the voters who turn elections around; these are the ones who nullify all the polls done before the elections. The coming days are to concentrate your energies in the constituencies that were in possession of the ruling party from the last elections.