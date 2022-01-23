Tonga volcanic explosion destroyed an island – created many mysteries

For many years, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano poked above the waves as a pair of narrow rocky isles, one named Hunga Tong and the other Hunga Ha’apai. An eruption in 2014 built up a third island that later connected the trio into one landmass. And when the volcano awoke in December, the uninhabited island at the peak’s tip slowly grew as bits of volcanic rock and ash built up new land.

Then came the catastrophic eruption on January 15. As seen in satellite images, only two tiny outcrops of rock now betray the beast lurking beneath the waves. But whether it happens in weeks or years, the volcano will rise again.

This cycle of destruction and rebirth is the lifeblood of volcanoes like Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, which is just one of many that dot the Kingdom of Tonga. Still, the tremendous energy of this latest explosion, which NASA estimated to be equivalent to five to six million tons of TNT, is unlike any seen in recent decades.

The eruption sent a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean. It unleashed a sonic boom that zipped around the world twice. It sent a plume of ash and gas shooting into the stratosphere some 19 miles high, with some parts reaching as far as 34 miles up. And perhaps most remarkable, all these effects came from only an hour or so of volcanic fury.

“Everything so far about this eruption is off-the-scale weird,” says Janine Krippner, a volcanologist with Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program.