Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

Officials hoped to have emergency aid flights landing soon.

Scant communication has been established since the eruption, enabled only through a few satellite phones mainly held by foreign embassies in the capital city Nuku’alofa. Many Tongans abroad have since been waiting to hear news from loved ones.

Telecom firm Digicel said on Wednesday it had managed to restore international calls. But full connectivity – including the internet – could take four weeks or more to restore after the sole cable to the islands was damaged in two placed.

On Wednesday morning, the Red Cross said it had “joyfully and happily” been able to make contact with its team in Tonga for the first time since the eruption.

“Unfortunately there is devastating news from Tonga overnight with the loss and destruction of homes,” its Pacific Head of Delegation Katie Greenwood told the BBC’s Newsday programme.