Top Cop says Guyana Police Force to establish an aviation unit

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is in the process of overhauling and modernising its services in an effort to improve service delivery and in keeping with global standards of law enforcement.

Commissioner of Police (Ag), Clifton Hicken during the recently concluded Police Officers’ Conference revealed that the force aims to establish an aviation unit.

This, he said will, “bring us on par with our counterparts within the region and further afield.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police for ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus had revealed that two police officers completed a pilot training programme in Miami, United States and other ranks are pursuing degrees in aeronautical engineering at the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Hicken explained that police stations are undergoing continuous rehabilitation and reconstruction across the country.

“The continuous reconstruction and rehabilitation that is taking place at the police stations will see them now equipped with all the modern amenities to meet international best practices, with safe ID parade rooms, ramps for persons living with disabilities, [and] child friendly,” Hicken relayed.

In addition, critical police departments are being decentralised in an effort to make all the regions self-sufficient.

