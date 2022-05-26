Toronto schools locked down over reports of man with rifle

A man is dead after being shot by police after several schools were forced into lockdown in Toronto Thursday following reports of a person in the area with a rifle.

Toronto police said they were called to the area near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road in Port Union shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said they located the man, who they described as in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a white ball hat and a three-quarter-length coat.

Officers shot the man and paramedics are on the scene, police say.

“There is no wider threat to public safety,” police said shortly after 2 p.m.

Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute were out of lockdown shortly before 3 p.m.

Charlottetown Junior Public School was previously in lockdown before being moved into hold and secure, along with Centennial Road Junior Public School and William G. Davis Junior Public School, according to tweets from the Toronto District School Board.

All three schools are no longer in hold and secure.