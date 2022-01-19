Tory MP David Davis tells UK PM: In the name of God, go

BBC – Veteran Conservative backbencher David Davis dramatically calls for Boris Johnson to resign, telling MPs he expects leaders to take responsibility for their actions.

“In the name of God, go”, he adds.

After his mic drop moment in the House of Commons, former cabinet minister David Davis was chased down in the corridors of Parliament by the BBC’s Carolyn Quinn.

She asked him why he decided to make his remark “in the name of God, go” to Boris Johnson during PMQs.

Davis pointed to the PM’s interview yesterday, where he insisted he wasn’t told the gathering in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020 was a party. On that date, the country was under strict coronavirus restrictions on meeting up.

“I am afraid that is not what I expect of a leader,” said Davis. “I have been supportive of him up until now, I voted for him.

“But I expect leadership and leadership means shouldering the responsibility, even when it is blame. And he didn’t do it.”

The former minister and previous unsuccessful candidate for Conservative leader said he had not put in a letter of no-confidence.

But, he but added: “Yesterday’s interview was an attempt to escape responsibility and not to shoulder it and that’s a test of leadership for me.”