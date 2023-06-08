Transformational Self-Love Retreat for women to be held in St. Lucia

H.E.R Retreats & Events St. Lucia hosts Transformational Self-Love Retreat for Women.

H.E. R Retreats & Events St. Lucia hosts its 5th annual Goddess Weekend from Friday 29th September to Monday 2nd October 2023 at Rabot Estate, Soufriere St. Lucia.

Following the regional success of Goddess Weekend in 2022, Goddess Weekend 2023 will include more island exclusive experiences founded in improving physical and mental wellness.

Goddess Weekend is an intimate three-day transformational self- love experiences for professional women across the Caribbean.

Under the theme “Living life in full color”, this revitalizing and empowering three-day weekend will include, daily breathwork, movement and meditation sessions, inspiring breakfast and dinner discussions with experts’ topics that include: Living Life with Intention and Embracing your Sensual Goddess.

Goddess Weekend will be hosted in the exotic natural town of Soufriere, St. Lucia where we will take part in an exhilarating Waterfall excursion at Toraille Falls, Snorkeling at Anse Mamin Beach, Yummy Truffle Making Class at Cacoa Sainte Lucie and much more.

Early bird special rates are currently on going and women of the public are encouraged to register for this retreat by visiting the website at herretreatsslu.com or contact us at [email protected]