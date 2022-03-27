Trapped and destitute: how foreign nurses’ UK dreams turned sour

To help plug a critical national staffing shortage, with as many as 400 NHS workers leaving every week, the UK is recruiting a historically high number of nurses from overseas.

In the 12 months to the end of September 2021, there were more than 7,000 arrivals from India and 5,000 from the Philippines, data from the Nursing and Midwifery Council suggest – part of more than 125,000 international nurses currently registered. There are plans to boost that number: the government has pledged to add 50,000 nurses for the NHS alone by 2025, with thousands more needed in social care.

Aside from the exams and approvals they need to work in the UK, overseas nurses are ready to go. It costs employers about £10,000 to £12,000 per recruit up front – but saves them as much as £18,500 in agency fees in the first year alone. In some cases, trusts can be paid up to £7,000 by NHS England for each overseas nurse they recruit.

Yet unlike their UK colleagues, those who leave before their contract ends can find themselves footing a hefty bill, an Observer investigation has found – even in cases of bullying, discrimination, ill health and family emergencies.

The repayment clauses – which typically last three years and can cover everything from flights and visas to initial accommodation and training – are widespread in the NHS and private sector, although terms differ and not all employers use them.

One that does, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, cited as an example of good practice in an NHS Employers’ recruitment toolkit, charges Filipino nurses £5,000 if they wish to leave in the first year, falling to £2,500 after a year.

The trust says hiring a nurse from overseas costs about £11,000, “which may include language, theory and practical exams, flights, work visas and accommodation”, and that it uses two-year repayment clauses to “protect that investment”.

Sharp BH Global, an agency that recruits in the Philippines for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, uses “contractual measures” to ensure “nurses honour their commitment” as part of its “Nurses Ready to Roll” programme.

“This contractually binding agreement requires them to honour the full employment contracts otherwise they face financial penalties,” its website says.

In the private sector, the fees are often higher. One care provider with more than 10 homes in the UK is charging migrant workers £7,000 if they try to leave their role within a year, falling to 50% of the “expenses” – £3,500 – if they leave at any point before three years.

In a case identified by Unison, a nurse who was recruited from Zimbabwe in August 2020 to help with the Covid-19 response says she tried to leave after her employer refused to increase her annual salary from £15,000 to £16,000 following her probation period, as agreed. She had been offered a job at an NHS trust, but when she asked for a reference, the employer refused and told her she would have to pay £10,850.

In the worst cases, workers can be locked into their jobs for five years and face charges of up to £14,000 if they try to leave early.

Ads targeted at international candidates on Facebook paint a sunny picture of life in the UK. But on YouTube, dozens of nurses are speaking up about the harsher reality – from challenges involving bringing family members to live with them to visa problems and costs of living.

There is a subgenre of videos dedicated to repayment clauses. “If you have that clause, start saving now in case you need to leave,” one vlogger advises. “It is your sanity. It is your life. It is your mental health,” another says. “What if you die there before you finish your three-year contract? If you’re not happy in your job?” she trails off. “I knew I had to leave.”

