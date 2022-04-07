Guyana to test 20 wheat varieties soon

To diversify the country’s food sector, the government plans to begin the first trials of 20 wheat varieties by the end of May, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has revealed.

During the initial trial phase, cultivation will begin at the Burma Rice Research Station, Region Five, and the project will be led by Dr Mahendra Persaud.

Mustapha explained that the rice research station will be used as the location for the testing since it has enough land. He also stressed the importance of considering the climatic conditions.

In addition, the ministry is considering establishing nurseries at strategic locations across the country in order to test for improved growing results.

According to the minister, the decision to introduce the brand-new wheat varieties is a sign of the government’s determination to ensure self-sufficiency.

Wheat and other commodity prices have surged due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Each state accounts for about 30% of the world wheat trade.