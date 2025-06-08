Trinidad: $400 million U.S embassy project begins

Construction begins on new US$400M US embassy

The construction of the new US embassy in Maraval, costing $US400 million, has begun, the Trinidad Guardian reports.

The embassy is being built on the site of the Trinidad Country Club, which was once the Trinidad Country Club.

The US embassy apologizes for the inconvenience and heavy equipment used on site.

The embassy is also preserving the historic Samaan trees on the property and the nest of a protected species of blue and yellow macaws until the chicks fledge.

The 11-acre property was acquired in 2023 and will employ hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

The embassy aims to improve the experience for visa applicants and those conducting business with the US government. The embassy is expected to be completed in 2029.