TRINIDAD: 47 year old man shot dead over Chadon Beni

A 47-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant on Friday morning after he reportedly cut a neighbour’s chadon beni plant.

According to the Express, the now deceased was cutting grass and weeds along the roadway near his home, when he cut one of his neighbour’s chadon beni plants.

The man, who was outside at the time, confronted the now-deceased man.

The suspect then went inside the house, got a gun, and shot the man. He then fled the scene.

Reports are that the man was hit to his torso.

Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics and took the injured man to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A team of officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.

“This is madness. he was a quiet man who was never in any trouble or drama. He was a hard-working one and not in any gang thing or anything like that. And he was a church-going man. I don’t even know how to begin to process this because he didn’t deserve that. You go really kill a man for a plant? That is madness,” the Express quoted one woman as saying.

The killing took the murder toll to 133 for the year to date. The figure for the same period last year was 90, the Express stated.