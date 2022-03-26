Trinidad and Tobago lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Saturday that Covid-19 restrictions were being lifted.

As of Sunday, Covid antigen tests will be accepted from vaccinated passengers arriving in Trinidad and Tobago, replacing the need for a negative PCR test. Soon, the travelpass system will be lifted.

The Safe Zone operations will be lifted, allowing for the mingling of vaccinated and unvaccinated, from April 4.

Masks will remain in force in public places, except on a sporting field.

All restrictions lifted on visiting rivers and beaches.

No limit to public gatherings, from April 4.

Rowley said a new list to be issued by government will state what cannot be done, going forward.

He said now more than ever, it was now an individual responsibility.

He said that what some described as “the worst health care system in the world”, came to the rescues of citizens, and had gotten a “high pass grade” internationally.

To those who did not take the vaccine, he said “we not telling you don’t party, don’t have a beer, don’t go to the bar. Personality responsibility cannot be overstated”.