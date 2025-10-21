Trinidad could lose CARICOM support for its UN Security Council seat bid

PM ‘doesn’t care’ if T&T loses regional support for UN Security Council bid

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has dismissed concerns that Trinidad and Tobago could lose regional backing for its bid to sit on the United Nations Security Council, saying she does not care if other countries withdraw their support.

“I simply do not care if anyone withdraws their support. That is their choice,” Persad-Bissessar said yesterday, responding to a report by the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) which suggested that Port-of-Spain’s decision to support the United States’ military build-up in the Caribbean could jeopardise its 2027–2028 Security Council nomination.

The report quoted regional sources as saying some Caricom leaders were unhappy with Trinidad and Tobago’s position, which stood apart from the regional consensus reaffirming the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace.”

“You should ask Caricom leaders about this. Quite frankly my only care and concern is for the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” the Prime Minister said.

She added, “I have made it explicitly clear that Trinidad and Tobago will always come first under my leadership. No other country besides the US is willing to assist us to aggressively fight the drug and arms traffickers. I am not going to toe Caricom’s line while our country is going to hell with drugs, out-of-control violent crime and murders for the last 20 years. Added to that we have tens of thousands of illegal Venezuelan immigrants here who are putting a strain on our services.”

Her comments follow remarks made during an interview with Guardian Media last month in New York, after meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Persad-Bissessar described that meeting as “very, very good” for Trinidad and Tobago, saying discussions focused on climate change, national security, food and financial security, and non-communicable diseases. She also confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago’s Security Council bid was raised.

“You may or may not know, we applied for a seat on the UN National Security Council, there has been no objection to that, there has been no other nomination, so it means we would have succeeded,” she said then.

CMC, however, has since reported that the Government’s position on US operations in the Caribbean may now place that endorsement in question.