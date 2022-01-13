TRINIDAD: COVID positive man using Ivermectin dies on reaching hospital

A Covid-19-positive man who was using Ivermectin at home got gravely ill and died upon reaching the Medical Associates hospital this week.

It was too late before the decision was made to get hospital care.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Medical Associates director Dr Aroon Naraynsingh urged people to not use Ivermectin to cure Covid but seek proper medical treatment at the hospitals.

Asked if there were other cases of people using Ivermectin at home and then turning up at Medical Associates when it was too late, Naraynsingh said there was.

He said his medical colleagues informed him that this was also the case in the public healthcare system.

Just last week, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said people in home isolation have been using the drug, to their demise.

The minister also urged people to discontinue the use of Ivermectin and not fork out exorbitant sums of money for the drug and at-home oxygen.

Naraynsingh told the Express that general practitioner (GP) doctors are giving people a combination of Ivermectin, steroids, antibiotics, vitamin B and intravenous (IV) fluids and they are not having good results.

“By using the home system the results are not going to be good and it is likely they will not be treated at all but get more sick,” he said.

On (Tuesday) there was a patient like that who died just on reaching the facility (Medical Associates, Chaguanas). This patient was an unvaccinated patient treated at home by the GP with Ivermectin,” he said.

