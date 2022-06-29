Speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said persons would no longer require a Covid test to enter T&T.

The Health Minister stated that effective Friday (July 1), persons entering Trinidad and Tobago will no longer have to produce a negative PCR or antigen test as a requirement for entry.

“So that is one other relaxation of measures,” Deyalsingh said.

“We urge people to pay attention to the global issues surrounding monkeypox. Please note there was one case on a flight into a Caricom country but nobody disembarked, and so far there is no threat to Trinidad and Tobago from that particular incident.”

On the issue of childhood vaccination, as it relates to polio, Deyalsingh said the country is at 94 per cent, one per cent short of the targeted figure of 95 per cent.

Stating that between two and three hundred children need to be vaccinated for the country to achieve it target, Deyalsingh urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

Trinidad drops PCR, Antigen test for all travellers from July 1