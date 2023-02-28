Trinidad & Grenada rocked by magnitude 4.1 earthquake

On Tuesday, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Grenada.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), it happened about 12:41 p.m. local time at a depth of 87 km.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Automated Earthquake Location, the quake struck:

Grenada, 35 kilometers southwest of St. George’s.

150 kilometers northwest of Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.