Trinidad & Grenada rocked by magnitude 4.1 earthquake

On Tuesday, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Grenada.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), it happened about 12:41 p.m. local time at a depth of 87 km.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Automated Earthquake Location, the quake struck:
Grenada, 35 kilometers southwest of St. George’s.
150 kilometers northwest of Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.