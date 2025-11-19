The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has initiated an internal investigation into the apartment acquisitions of three family members of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the Express has learned.

HDC Chairman Feeroz Khan confirmed that the investigation was launched last week, following allegations raised by Government Senator Anil Roberts about potential irregularities in the property applications for Victoria Keyes apartments.

According to documents obtained by the Express, the probe centers on the property acquisitions by Gonsalves’ wife Eloise, son Storm, and daughter Soleil between 2018 and 2020. The investigation will specifically examine the paperwork and circumstances surrounding these transactions.

Key details reveal that:

Eloise Gonsalves purchased a unit for $1,960,000 on January 19, 2018

Storm Gonsalves acquired a unit for $1,625,000 on August 21, 2018

Soleil Gonsalves secured a unit through a rent-to-own arrangement in 2020

Of particular interest is a letter dated October 11, 2024, where Prime Minister Gonsalves committed to providing his daughter $7,000 monthly to support her mortgage payments. Additionally, Storm Gonsalves had previously written to HDC managing director Brent Lyons, committing to pay his sister’s rent for five years.

Senator Roberts, who initially brought the matter to public attention, suggested that the case may potentially involve police investigation. Chairman Khan stated that the HDC board will await further information before taking additional steps.

The investigation focuses on examining the legitimacy of the applications and the documentation provided, with specific attention to the declarations made by Storm Gonsalves.