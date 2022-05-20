Trinidad health officials convene emergency meeting on monkeypox

The Ministry of Health convened an emergency meeting with health experts to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, which now has at least 100 cases in around seven countries.

Speaking to reporters after getting his second COVID-19 booster, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said he was at the meeting before visiting the vaccination site. He said a detailed release on the matter will be published by 3 pm on Friday.

“We are very concerned about it, and we are not taking it lightly,” he said.

In attendance at the emergency meeting were representatives from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, Epidemiology Division Technical Director Dr Avery Hinds, Principal Medical Officer of Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, and Manager of the Extended Programme on Immunisation nurse Grace Sookchand.

The Minister of Health said he also met with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) prior to the meeting.

According to international reports, a small number of cases have been detected in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.

What is Monkeypox?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. the CDC says the condition resembles smallpox except with milder symptoms. It is primarily spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox’s incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days, the CDC said.

Symptom onset begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not.

Within three days of fever onset, an infected person develops a rash, often beginning on the face, before spreading to other parts of the body. Symptoms typically last two to four weeks.

“In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease,” the CDC said.