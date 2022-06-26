The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has been monitoring the progress of a strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic, which has the potential for cyclone development over the next few days.

At 8:05am today, (Sunday) the tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic. Its axis is along 40W/41W, south of 16N. It is moving westward at 28km/h.

A weak cyclonic circulation is along the wave axis near 08N41W. Convection of the numerous moderate to strong type increased during the overnight hours. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of the upcoming week.

This system is forecast to continue on a westward track over the tropical Atlantic, approaching the Windward Islands on Tuesday then move across the south-eastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.

Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system. The chance of tropical cyclone formation is medium (40%) during the next 48hours, but high (70%) over the next 5 days.

Regardless of intensifcation or development of the system significant moisture and peripheral instability will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

There are no watches or warnings in effect at this time.

The TTMS will continue to closely monitor this system and will issue an update at 6:00 pm today (26 June, 2022) or earlier if the situation warrants.

Trinidad in the path of danger