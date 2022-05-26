Trinidad lifts COVID-19 travel pass system

From June 1, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) travel pass system for those entering Trinidad and Tobago will be removed.

“As of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, I have been authorized by the Prime Minister to inform the country, especially those who travel, that the TT Travel Pass system is being discontinued”.

“This means that un-vaccinated nationals and non-nationals can enter Trinidad and Tobago without proving their vaccination status.”. However, you will need either a negative PCR or antigen test (taken 48 hours prior to entry”.

In the absence of a test, the person will be required to go into state-supervised quarantine at their expense and submit a negative PCR or antigen test before going home.

“All other measures remain in place, such as masking. We urge people to follow public health guidelines, especially on masking.”

Since the first case was reported in March 2020, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 3, 897 deaths and 159, 676 infections.