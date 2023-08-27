Trinidad: Millions in cocaine surfaces on Mayaro beach

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) reported the washing ashore of cocaine in Mayaro last week, with a stunning estimated worth of more than TT$21 million.

According to reports, after obtaining the information, investigators from the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) focused on a specific area in Guayaguayare, Mayaro.

Officers discovered 36 packets containing a white material that strongly resembled cocaine at the site. With a weight of 46 kilos, the potential street value of this large narcotics haul is estimated to be TT$21,373,440.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) executed an operation that resulted in the removal of 73,900 contraband cigarettes from the local market.

According to reports, MATF officers inspected tobacco products and other commodities for compliance with the Tobacco Control Act, Standards Act, and Health and Safety standards.